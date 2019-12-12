Making treats out of trees: Aiken man creates ornaments with his own hands

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

News 12 This Morning

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man in Aiken is giving some people a very merry touch of Christmas by working with his hands. Joe Patterson makes ornaments by hand with old wood.

"I started caving as a kid in the Boy Scouts."

Patterson tells News 12 he worked for years in the corporate world before deciding to slow things down back in Aiken. Now, he spends time in his shop. In fact, that's where you'll find him most days.

"You can come into your inner sanctum, like my shop here, and just escape from all that," Patterson said.

His carving starting out when he made a small Christmas tree, but now he turns any tree limbs into tree ornaments.

"One of the things I enjoy the most is when I make the ornaments, or a kitchen item, or a bottle topper from a limb that a friend has given me."

Joe calls it a little business, with an emphasis on little. In his shop- it's just a him, a wood lathe, and tools for carving.

"I"ll spend hours down here in my shop," Patterson told us.

But those hours are tangible. He creates snowmen ornaments, light bulbs, Christmas trees, and bottle toppers. Patterson calls it a hobby you can take pretty much anywhere -- even on vacation.

"I can sit there and do this, as long as I got an umbrella over me!"

Patterson has even dabbled in making spoons and bowls.

"It's not something where you make it a lot of money. It just gives me something fun to do."

And it's great gift to give.​ something made with two hands, straight from the heart.

You can buy one of his ornaments in Aiken, at Art and Soul in the Alley and the Artesian Market Laurens Street​.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.