'Make a difference in the world': Aiken County career tech students get a drive-thru graduation

Thursday, June 4, 2020

This drive-thru graduation was held at the Aiken County Career and Technology Center.

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- After finishing out their school year with distance learning, graduates of the Aiken County Career and Technology Center didn’t have to say their final goodbyes through a computer screen.

Instead, the school held a drive-thru graduation for them.

“We wanted to give them something in light of everything that's going on -- to acknowledge their accomplishments,” said the center’s director, Kenneth Lott.

The school focuses on fields like welding, electric work and cosmetology. Students graduate with certification before heading out into the field.

Students pulled through the campus in their cars and were greeted by their teacher and given a yard sign and a bumper sticker.

Distance learning has hit the students harder than most.

“Ninety percent of our curriculum is hands-on,” Lott said. “How do you teach a student how to weld via a distance-learning platform? But it just challenged all of us to think outside the box and be more creative and innovative in regards to teaching our students.”

Lott has been in education for 14 years, so he’s seen plenty of senior classes come and go.

And even though this class has gone through things a little differently, his message to them remains the same:

“Go out there and just change the world. Go out there and be a change agent in the world. Make a difference in the world.”

And during a time like this, “it’s very important for us to give the students any kind of positivity that we can possibly give them,” he said.

