Most S.C. superintendents want schools to stay closed, agency says

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Department of Education, the majority of superintendents in South Carolina do not think students and teachers should return to school this year.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s current executive order closes schools through the end of April, which is just days away.

As teachers, students and parents navigate this time of uncertainty, the S.C. Department of Education said it’s putting the health of the community first.

“Teaching and the instruction is important, but that is not the most important thing that you need to be worried about right now. It is the mental and physical health of your children and of yourself," said state Superintendent Molly Spearman.

Spearman said she understands the concerns people have about returning to school and she stresses that the Department of Education is taking those concerns into consideration.

“I hope you’ll trust us and know a good decision will be announced this week," she said.

According to Spearman, the State Department of Education is having talks with electric companies about ways to increase broadband in rural areas for those struggling to learn online.

Parents should also start to notice a decrease in the amount of school work required at home. Spearman said educators have changed policies after learned over the past few weeks that a student’s school day at home is much different than face-to-face learning in a classroom setting.

Since schools closed nearly six weeks ago, school districts across the state have prepared and delivered close to 5 million meals for students.

