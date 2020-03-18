Major malls will close in Georgia due to the coronavirus starting March 18

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Simon Real-Estate company has announced it is closing several metro area malls all over the United States due to the coronavirus crisis.

The closure will start at 7:00 p.m. on March 18. and will end on March 29.

The Georgia malls include:

Lenox Square

Phipps Plaza

Mall of Georgia

Town Center Cobb

North Georgia Premium outlets

Sugarloaf Mills

Calhoun Outlet Marketplace

David Simon, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Simon, said in a statement:

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities."

