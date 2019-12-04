Major donation means 66,000 more meals for people in need this holiday season

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- One in four kids and one in five adults in the Augusta area are food insecure. Food insecurity rates in the CSRA are worse than the national and state averages. In Georgia, 16.2% of people are food insecure; 11.1% of people are food insecure nationally.

That's why the Bank of America donated $20,000 the Golden Harvest Food Bank Wednesday to help combat the problem. The money will provide 66,000 free, hot meals at places like Master's Table Soup Kitchen.

Marissa Smith is the Local Market Manager for Bank of America. She is says being able to donate the money is not only humbling, but a smart investment in the community.

"We feel that by enabling them to create these pathways to economic mobility, it will help eliminate barriers to economic success for those in need," she said.

It's people like Joseph Scott who rely on food banks and soup kitchens for a basic need that many people take for granted.

"This is the only one I know. This is the only place I know to go to," said Scott while waiting in line at the Master's Table Soup Kitchen.

He says he comes to the Soup Kitchen every day, so it means a lot to him to know people care.

"That's nice. That's really nice for everybody. That's nice. I'm proud of that," he said.

Travis McNeal is the Executive Director of Golden Harvest Food Bank. He sees the need for meals firsthand every day.

"Right here, we're able to serve between 250 and 350 meals every day, 365 days a year," he said.

That's 350 meals a day at just one location, so imagine how many meals they need for the 30 counties they serve. Thankfully, he says the Bank of America donation is a step in the right direction.

