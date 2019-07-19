Downtown Evans brings food and entertainment with new development

Friday, July 19, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The future of downtown Evans is promising to bring a lot of food and entertainment.

The renderings have been seen a million times but now it’s all taking shape. The performing arts center was barely out of the ground the last time we saw it but now, its showing progress. Inside the plaza, there's a pizza place coming and a market will also come.

Starla Jenkins, who lives in Columbia County, is no fan of waiting.

“Every time I drive by I look and I'm just like so what is that going to be? It's like coming soon and I'm like what is coming soon," said Jenkins.

As a mom raising three little ones in a world of screens, she knows how important experiences can be.

"I want them to go and experience these things early so they can go have enriching experiences to carry them throughout their life so they know what to look for and they're not just pigeon-holed into one form of entertainment," said Jenkins.

Starting at the plaza, this building will be the future shopping center hub. In 90 days, you can officially welcome the first shop "Your Pie" and there's more where that came from. Meybohm says they're in talks with four other businesses.

"I want them to have a rolled ice cream place, like that would be so awesome. Like roll freaking ice cream. I want it. Can we make that happen? Make it happen," said Jenkins.

Roll ice cream isn't on the list just yet, but at the plaza park, you'll find all different vendors and shops. Construction on that won't start until 2020.

"My favorite is the performing arts center. I like the fact that my kids are... I want to take my kids everywhere. I want them to see ballet, I want them to see an opera," said Jenkins.

Construction here is in full force and it'll be the center of life in a new downtown.

"I'm like I need to see these things myself, but more so, I want to experience them with my kids," said Jenkins.

Starla hopes this is an experience they can share together as a family.

There will be a $4 million parking deck with about 200 to 300 spaces. Construction on that will start in September and will be done spring of 2020.

