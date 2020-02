Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The lineup of bands for the 2020 Major Rager show has been announced.

The bands playing in April include Doom Flamingo, BIG Something, and Funk You.

The 7th annual Major Rager will kick off Wednesday, April 8th, at the Country Club Dance Hall and Saloon.

