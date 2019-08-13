‘Main sniper’ shirt, outfit resembling bulletproof vest displayed at Fla. mall

A store display at a Florida mall outraged a mother while she was doing some back-to-school shopping with her children over the weekend.

Some parents are outraged over a “main sniper” shirt and an outfit resembling a bulletproof vest put on display at a store in Ocoee, Florida. (Source: WESH/Hearst/viewer handout/CNN)

The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said she was shocked by a mannequin wearing a shirt that read “main sniper” and another mannequin wearing an outfit resembling a bulletproof vest on display at the Showroom store in West Oaks Mall.

"We're in the midst of mourning two other massacres in this country within 13 hours of each other,” she said. “The flags are lowered at half-staff again, and this is on display in an area where people are back-to-school shopping?"

The mother said she called the store multiple times but couldn’t seem to get a straight answer.

"As far as I know, a good handful if not more have called, and I know one person met with some extreme rudeness and belligerence on the part of the person who answered the phone," she said.

WESH reached out to Showroom to ask about the displays, and were told no one would be available to speak with them until Thursday of this week.

As of Monday afternoon, the store removed the display that read “main sniper,” though the mannequin wearing what looks like a bulletproof vest remained.

"I'd like to see them take this down. I don't want something like this to become a trend, or God forbid, a fashion statement,” the concerned mother said.

