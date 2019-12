Sunday, December 15, 2019

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- City officials say New Ellenton will be out of water until a main line pipe break is repaired.

The Commission of Public Works Office Manager says once water is restored, people will need to boil their water for one minute before drinking it.

The office manager says they will update people when the problem is fixed and the boil water advisory has been updated.