Magic Johnson visits hundreds of kids at MUSC Children’s Hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of kids at MUSC Children’s Hospital got a very special visit on Tuesday.

Magic Johnson stopped by the Charleston hospital and spent time with patients, according to his Facebook page.

Johnson posted several pictures of him with the kids at the hospital.

“Today was a day only God could have orchestrated,” Johnson said."I feel so blessed that I was able to spend time with hundreds of kids at MUSC in Charleston, SC dealing with with health issues and bring a smile to their faces."

The NBA legend also spent time with doctors and nurses at the hospital, as well as employees for SodexoMAGIC, a company Johnson partly owns which is a food and facilities management company.

According to Johnson, MUSC granted SodexoMAGIC with a custodial contract.

