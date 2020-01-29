Made from Scratch: Stuff 'The Pie Hole' with something healthy?

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you ever just crave a good piece of pie?

One Augusta shop is making pie and only pie.

At 'The Pie Hole,' owner Colleen Hall knows how to make it from scratch.

"I love pie," Hall said. "Pie just makes you think of family and home."

And the pies are made with a bit of love too. Their fan favorite apple pie-is made with organic ingredients and cinnamon and sugar on top.

There's a pie list a mile long.

"We get people in here all the time mouths dropped wide open, you know, can't believe it, so excited," Hall said. "People thank me for doing it."

Hall quit her job as a radiation therapist a year and half ago to make pies.

"This to me is just an extension of that," she said. "It's still caring for people."

She also has six kids to take care of, but don't worry she tested the market.

"Making pie after pie after pie, taking it everywhere I went until it got to the point where if I went to work or showed up for somewhere they were like, 'Where's the pie?' she said.

The easy answer: it's in the pie hole. At her shop, it's actually a world full of healthy options. She mills her own wheat for the pie crust.

"Why have empty calories? So, you get a cinnamon roll, but it's got all the fiber and nutrients and vitamins that you were meant to have when God created wheat," Hall said.

It may bit of an oxymoron, but Colleen Hall says it's her way of taking care of people. And, who doesn't want some pie?