Macy's in Augusta is reopening for in-store customers

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Macy's at Augusta Mall will be re-opening for in-store customers Tuesday.

The move comes after mall officials said it would be re-opening its doors on May 5. Augusta Mall has been closed since the end of March in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Macy's, meanwhile, will also be offering curbside pick-up options for anyone who wants to remain inside their cars.

Most orders placed by 12 p.m. will be available for same-day pick-up. Orders placed after that will be ready the following day.

Other malls and large retailers across Georgia have begun to re-open their shuttered doors after Gov. Brian Kemp let his shelter-in-place order expire on April 30.

However, the shelter-in-place order remains in place for those considered "medically fragile."

