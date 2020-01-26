The last day of Martin Luther King Celebration

Sunday, January 26, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- From the parade, to the Martin Luther King Breakfast, and the five days of service, many people say celebrating an icon definitely worth it.

"He changed attitudes, he changed the social practices, and he just changed america doing it non violently," said Ellis Albright.

Many people used this week as a way to give back to the community.

"I thought this was a really good way to learn more about the community, as well as do something that helps others," said USC Aiken student," Paige Davis.

The final day was a celebration not just for Dr King's life and legacy, but for the strides of the students to carry on that legacy..

Keynote speaker Bobby Donaldson says Dr. King has made an impact across the world.

"This is eye opening to me to see that Dr. King had an impact on even Aiken," said Arianna Willams.

They say though the week of events has ended, they are hoping the dream and service will continue to live.