MTV reality star arrested on DUI, texting while driving charges in GA

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A woman who recently appeared on an MTV reality show was arrested and charged with DUI.

Tyranny Todd, who appeared on MTV's Are You The One?, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol on Dec. 8 on a DUI charge and a texting while driving charge.

Todd was on the fifth season of the series, which takes a large group of single adults and charges them with finding the perfect match for them.

The bonus on top of finding "true love" is a $1 million cash prize that is split between the "perfect couple."

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.