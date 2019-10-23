MLB's minor league baseball proposal could impact the GreenJackets' league

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Major League Baseball's plans for the minor league system could bring big changes to not only the league that serves the Augusta GreenJackets, but the team itself.

According to several reports -- including one from Baseball America -- the renegotiation of MLB's Professional Baseball Agreement could mean a major paradigm shift to the minor league system.

MLB's proposal, according to Baseball America, includes a plan to cut 42 minor league teams all over the country as part of broader cost-cutting measures.

But what about the GreenJackets? MLB's proposal in its current form, the report says, looks at blowing up the 14-team Class A South Atlantic League, turning it into a smaller six-team league, and creating a new Mid-Atlantic League.

The SAL encompasses other teams like the Columbia Fireflies, the Charleston Riverdogs, and the Greenville Drive.

The GreenJackets just helped open up their new home, SRP Park, in April 2018. North Augusta obtained a $70 million loan to help build the stadium.

We reached out to the GreenJackets GM, Brandon Greene, who said he could not comment at this time. He instead referred us to the Minor League Baseball office. We have also reached out to them.

