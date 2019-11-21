MISSING: Woman, 61, last seen in scrubs missing since Sunday

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

WILKES COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 61-year-old woman last seen wearing scrubs has gone missing since Sunday, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office.

Sharon Burdette was last seen Sunday, Nov. 17 in her red/burgundy 2004 Honda Odyssey with a Georgia license tag of RDI8751.

She was last seen wearing tan colored scrubs with the logo CSRA, a black turtleneck under the scrubs, and a dark green fleece jacket.

Officials also say there is a possibility that she may have changed clothing after she was seen.

If you have any information, please contact Wilkes COunty at 706-678-2911.