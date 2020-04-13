MISSING: Two teens have gone missing in the South Augusta area

Monday, April 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A pair of teens believed to be together have gone missing, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Brandi Burnett and Tyler McFarland were both last seen in the Coleman Avenue area.

It is not currently known what the pair were wearing when they left, but are still believed to be in the South Augusta area.

If you have any information, please contact Inv. Lucas Heise, 706-821-1026, or any on-duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

