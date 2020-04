Tuesday, April 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 26-year-old woman hasn't been seen in almost two weeks, and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help.

Tiffany Joy Odom was last seen on April 11 at the 400 block of Harmon Street in Augusta.

If you have any information on Odom, please contact Investigator Anthony Gregory at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1451 or 706-821-1080.

