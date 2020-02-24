MISSING TEEN: McCormick County deputies need your help finding missing girl

Feb. 24, 2020

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. -- (WRDW/WAGT) McCormick County deputies need your help finding a missing teen.

Victoria 'Tori' Moore was last seen leaving school on February 21, 2020 at 2:30PM. Deputies say she got into a silver Nissan Rogue with an unknown white male and black male.

She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a red shirt, black hoodie, and carrying a multicolor backpack.

Call the McCormick County Sheriff's Office if you have any information about where she could be at 864-465-3200.