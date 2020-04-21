MISSING: RCSO looking for 16-year-old last seen on April 16

Tuesday, April 21. 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for Aubrie Paige Fowler, 16, who was last seen on April 16.

Fowler has red hair, blue eyes, and is 5'5. It is not known what clothes she was wearing when she was last seen.

Fowler was last seen on April 16 on the 800 block of Ann Street.

RCSO has had unconfirmed sightings of Aubrie Fowler in the Harrisburg neighborhood.

Anyone with information on Fowler, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

