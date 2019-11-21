MISSING: Orangeburg woman hasn't been seen since Sunday, sheriff says

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

ORANGEBURG, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Santee woman has been missing since Sunday and Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says they've gotten concerned.

Tina Marie Williamson, 55, was last seen at her home on Santee Drive back on Sunday.

“We’re concerned, the family is concerned, she hasn’t been heard from for several days,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement. “If you’ve seen or know of this lady’s whereabouts, please give us a call.”

Williamson is described as about 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black jeans.

If anyone has information on Williamson’s location, they are urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

