MISSING: Man with dementia, epilepsy last seen on Friday

Monday, March 23, 2020

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County officials say they are on the hunt for a missing man.

Tommy Lee Osgood, 57, was last seen walking on London Boulevard on March 20 around 12 p.m.

Osgood was last seen wearing a white hat, orange/grey/white plaid shirt, with beige pants and black boots.

Osgood has been diagnosed with dementia and epilepsy and has not had his medications since he walked away from his home on Rome Way.

If you have any information, please contact any Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

