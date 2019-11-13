MISSING: GA 14-year-old believed to be in SC with 23-year-old man

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- A 14-year-old girl is believed to be somewhere in South Carolina with a 23-year-old man, the Hall County Sheriff's Office says.

The teen, Brooklynn McKenzie Rivera, was last seen last week in Hall County.

Deputies believe she is with Gregory Austin Cline, 23. The two may be in the Greenville, South Carolina, area in a gray 1998 Honda Accord with tag number 4607MW.

Brooklynn is described as 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brooklynn Rivera, Gregory Cline or the vehicle may contact Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ayers at (770) 533-7187.

