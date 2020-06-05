MISSING: A 98-year-old man has left his home in Wagener

Friday, June 5, 2020

WAGENER, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a missing 98-year-old man.

According to the sheriff's office, Larry Heaton told his wife on Friday that he was going to the Farmer's Market in either Aiken or Columbia and left his home around 11:40 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.

Heaton left in a gray-colored 2016 Nissan Rogue with the license plate number 146332W.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Larry Heaton, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

