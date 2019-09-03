MISSING: A 60-year-old woman suffering from early stages of dementia is missing

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Coroner's Office says a 60-year-old woman suffering from early stages of dementia has gone missing.

Richmond County officials say Cheryl Brooks Morris was was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with “Christ Is The Way” in white letters on the front, and dark colored pants.

Morris is described as 5'05" tall and weighs 98 pounds.

If you have any information on Morris please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved

