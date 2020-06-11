MISSING: A 59-year-old man was last seen at AU medical center

Thursday, June 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 59-year-old man is missing after visiting the Augusta University Medical Center on June 9.

According to the Augusta University Police Department, Steven Anthony Park, 59, was last seen at Augusta University Medical Center on June 9 at 11:35 a.m.

He is 5'10 and about 150 lbs. He is wearing blue jean pants, brown shoes, and a navy blue T-shirt with a red, white, and blue eagle print on the front.

Anyone with information about where Park might be, contact Augusta University Police at 706-721-2911.

Copyright WRDW/WAGT 2020. All rights reserved.