MISSING: A 43-year-old man hasn't been seen in two days

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 43-year-old Richmond County man has been missing for two days.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Sammy Detroy Richards was last spotted on Monday at the 4000 block of Deans Bridge Road.

Deputies do not know what Richards was wearing at the time he was seen.

He is described as 5'9" tall and weighs 175 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone that comes in contact with Sammy Richards or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.