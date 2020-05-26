MISSING: A 24-year-old woman hasn't been seen in over a week

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 24-year-old woman has been missing for over a week, and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for her.

Sarah Cheshire, who also goes by Lexi Moon, was last seen at the Motel 6 located at 201 Boy Scout Road on May 18.

She is listed as 5'3" and 145 pounds with long brown hair with blond highlights and brown eyes.

Cheshire is known to frequent hotels along Washington Road.

If you have any information about Cheshire, please contact Investigator Lucas Heise 706-821-1026, or any on-duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

