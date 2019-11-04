MISSING: A 23-year-old man hasn't been seen since last week

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 23-year-old man has been missing since last week, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's investigators say Ryan Kitch was last seen when he was dropped off at the Georgia Department of Labor located at 601 Greene Street.

Kitch was last seen wearing a gray sleeveless shirt, blue jeans and black boots. Kitch wears black framed eyeglasses and was carrying a red and black Adidas gym bag.

If you have any information on Kitch, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

