Monday, Oct. 7, 2019

WAYNESBORO, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 17-year-old Waynesboro teen has been reported missing by her mother.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Ka'Chyra B. Dukes was last seen by her family on Friday, Oct. 4.

Duke is 5'4", 120 pounds, and was last seen with black hair in an "afro-style" pony tail.

If you have any information about Dukes' whereabouts, you're asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8029.

