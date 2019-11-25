MISSING: A 15-year-old hasn't been seen for over two weeks, sheriff's investigators say

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 15-year-old Richmond County teen has been missing for over two weeks, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Nottia Rosa Lee Gonder was last seen on Nov. 6, 2019 at 8:30 p.m. on Claussen Road.

She was wearing a gray sweatshirt that was inside out, blue jeans and white flip flops.

If you have any information on Gonder please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

