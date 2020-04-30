MISSING: 86-year-old Burke County man last seen by his family

Thursday, April 30, 2020
BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Burke County deputies need your help locating an 86-year-old man.
The Burke County Sheriff's Office says Robert Walker, Jr. was last seen by family members at Briarwood Apartments.
Walker could be traveling the area in a 2019 Nissan Frontier or silver Dodge Charger.
Any information regarding Walker or his location can be forwarded to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 554-2133, Criminal Investigations Division at (706) 554-6633 or call 911.
