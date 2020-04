Tuesday, April 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Jenkins County Sheriff's Office says a 67-year-old man who went missing Tuesday morning has been found.

Henry Brigdon, 67, went missing Tuesday morning.

He was safely found, Jenkins County officials say, later in the afternoon without incident.

