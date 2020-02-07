MISSING: 64-year-old man never made it to appointment

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 64-year-old man has gone missing, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Lee Vonell Holloway was last seen Thursday after leaving his home on Collier Road.

Holloway was spotted driving his orange Chevrolet Cobalt with a license plate tag of AWG3125.

He was heading to an appointment but never arrived, deputies said.

Holloway was wearing a light gray and black sweater, black khaki’s, and navy blue shoes.

If you have any information on Holloway please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.