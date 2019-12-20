MISSING: 55-year-old last seen near Lumpkin Road in Augusta

Friday, December 20, 2019

AUGUST, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- Richmond County deputies are looking for 55-year-old Edward Cruey who went missing one month ago.

Cruey was last seen walking on Jeanne Road and Lumpkin Road on November 19th, Tuesday morning around nine o'clock.

The sheriff's office tells News 12 he stated he was going out of town for Thanksgiving and may not return to Augusta. Since then, no one has seen or heard from Cruey, according to deputies.

RCSO says his clothing description is unknown.

He has brown hair, hazel eyes, and weighs around 130 pounds. The 55-year-old is 5 feet 8 inches tall.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1048 or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.