MISSING: 38-year-old man with mental health issues hasn't been seen since Friday

Monday, July 22, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 38-year-old Richmond County man suffering from mental health issues has gone missing.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Jermorris Gore was last spotted on Friday, July 19 on Laney Walker Boulevard.

Gore, investigators say, has not been taking his prescribed medications.

He is known to frequent convenience stores near Raes Creek Trailer Park.

If you have any information on Gore, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

