MISSING: 29-year-old woman could be with long-haul trucker

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County deputies say a 29-year-old woman has been missing since February 2020 and could be with a truck driver.

Deputies say Kyanna Q. Williams was last seen in McDuffie Woods over a month ago.

Williams, investigators believe, is with a while male named Will who is a long-haul trucker that may be driving a semi-truck across the country.

Any information concerning this Missing Person, please contact Inv. Lucas Heise (706)-821-1026, or any on-duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

