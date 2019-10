Monday, October 14, 2019

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- According to the GBI, 2-year-old Scarlet Lira and 2-year-old Kael Lira were found safe in South Carolina.

They were abducted by 22-year-old Jose Portillo who is still on the run.

If you have any information, please contact the Powder Springs Police Department at 770-943-1616 or call 911.