MISSING: 16-year-old girl hasn't been seen since Sunday, deputies say

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 16-year-old girl is missing after last being seen at a residence in Hephzibah.

According to Richmond County sheriff's investigators, Brittney Danielle Holmes was last seen at approximately 5:30 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 leaving 2429 Willis Foreman Road Hephzibah, GA 30815 wearing a pink shirt, red sweater, cut blue jeans pants, multi-color scarf, multi-color beenie hat, and red, white, and blue shoes.

Holmes has a nose ring and a small cross tattoo on her right forearm.

Any information concerning Brittney Holmes, please contact Inv. Anthony Gregory 706-821-1451 or any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

