MISSING: 15-year-old runs away from DFCS custody after being missing for a month

Monday, June 15, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 15-year-old girl who had been previously reported missing walked away from DFCS officials three days ago.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Nottia Gonder was found on June 11 after previously being missing for almost a month.

The next day, Gonder, who was in the custody of DFCS, walked away from the agency's office on Old Louisville Road.

Gonder was last seen wearing a red tank top and green plaid shorts.

If you have any information on Gonder please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

