MISSING: 15-year-old ran away from DFCS employee on Tuesday

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 15-year-old Richmond County who was found after being missing for over 6 months has gone missing once again.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Nottia Rosa Lee Gonder ran off from a DFCS employee at the 1000 block of Claussen Road on Tuesday morning.

Gonder had been missing since Nov. 11, 2019 and was located on May 12, 2020.

Gonder was last seen wearing a pink sweater with black stripes and had her hair pulled back in a long, braided ponytail.

If you have any information on Gonder please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

