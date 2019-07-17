MISSING: 15-year-old girl spotted getting into car with two other runaways

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The search is on for a 15-year-old teen last seen on Monday.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Alexis McFall was last seen on the 1900 block of Cooney Circle getting into a red in color vehicle possibly occupied by two other runaway juveniles.

McFall has been seen in the area of Reese Avenue.

If you have any information on McFall please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

