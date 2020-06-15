MISSING: 13-year-old Aiken County girl not seen in 5 days

Monday, June 15, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 13-year-old girl has been missing from the Aiken County area for five days now, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Emily Smith was last seen on June 10 around 11 p.m. after she went to bed. She was gone the next morning, investigators said.

Smith is described as a female, with brown hair, hazel eyes, 5’2” tall, and approximately 150 lbs. Smith, investigators believe, is also known to be a "low functioning juvenile" and could possibly be in danger.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Emily Smith, we ask that they contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

