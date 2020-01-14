MISSING: 12-year-old girl missing in McDuffie County

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 12-year-old girl has gone missing, and the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for her.

According to investigators, Serena Knaflac was last seen in the Ridge Road area of McDuffie County.

She has blue eyes and her natural hair color is brownish red, but may have changed it to blonde.

She is 5'6" and approximately 110 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office at 706-595-2145.

