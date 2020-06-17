MISSING: 11-year-old boy reported missing after not returning home last night

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Damako Deamond Edwards was last seen on June 16, around 9:00 p.m. on the 1800 block of Hicks Street. Edwards was reported missing at 11:21 p.m. when he did not return home.

Damako Edwards was last seen wearing a red shirt, red shorts with dark blue pajamas over them, and black Nike high top shoes.

Edwards has black hair, brown eyes, is about 4'11 and weighs 90 lbs.

Anyone with information on Edwards or where he could be, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.