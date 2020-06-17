FOUND SAFE: 11-year-old boy has been found after not returning home last night
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office reported that the boy was found safe and returned to his family Wednesday evening.
Damako Deamond Edwards was last seen on June 16, around 9:00 p.m. on the 1800 block of Hicks Street. Edwards was reported missing at 11:21 p.m. when he did not return home.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office reported that Edwards was found safe.
