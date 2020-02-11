MISSING: Elderly man with dementia lost, driving without crucial medication

Feb. 11, 2020

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. -- (WRDW/WAGT) The Edgefield County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing man with dementia.

Around 2:30 PM on Tuesday, family members say Salvatore Spinelli left his house in his car, a dark blue 2014 Nissan Maxima with Florida plates Y43 TAH . Family members say he has dementia and easily gets lost and confused.

The family is worried because he takes medications he cannot go without.

The Edgefield County Sheriff's Office has put the word out to surrounding county's law enforcement in South Carolina and Georgia. They are also trying to see if Nissan can track his car through a device similar to OnStar.

They are asking for your help spreading the word on social media. If you think you've seen him, give the Sheriff's Office a call at (803) 637-5337.