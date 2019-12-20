MILITARY REUNION: 4-year-old surprised at school when dad returns from deployment

Friday, December 20, 2019

(News 12 at 6 o'clock)

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- Military reunions are always special but one came just in time for the holidays, making it a gift to one local family.

"Dad, I missed you," exclaimed little Maddux.

The 4-year-old was surprised at school by her father who came back from military deployment.

Specialist Erick Smith was deployed to Iraq and Syria for the last year.

Today, he joined his daughter in her class, much to her surprise, at Learning Junction in Evans.

News 12 loves to see these kinds of reunions. We wish the Smith family and yours Happy Holidays.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.