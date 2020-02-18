MAU to host hiring fair for Kimberly-Clark

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- MAU Workforce Solutions is hosting a job fair for Kimberly-Clark next week.
The recruiting event will take place Tuesday, Feb. 25th, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at five MAU and Kimberly-Clark locations, including one in Beech Island at 246 Old Jackson Hwy.
Kimberly-Clark's brands include Andrex, Cottonelle, Depend, Huggies, Kleenex, Plenitude, Poise, Scott, and U by Kotex.
