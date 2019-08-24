MANAGER: considering no more chicken sandwiches, long lines causing accidents

Saturday, August 24, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The manager of the Popeyes on Belair Road tells us they are considering no longer selling the new chicken sandwich anymore because the long lines are starting to cause accidents.

Popeyes recently launched their new spicy chicken sandwich on a buttered brioche bun with pickles.

According to Columbia County deputies, the line on Belair Road has been so long, a deputy had to help direct traffic.

The manager tells us they ran out of the chicken sandwich today. People on line say they waited for more than 45 minutes only to find there were none left.